Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,233 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after buying an additional 2,944,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 18,402.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,824,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,430,000 after buying an additional 1,814,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

