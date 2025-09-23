Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 7,694 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,381.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.