iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after buying an additional 3,403,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.