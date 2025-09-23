Bay Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 206,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 541.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

