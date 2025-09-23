KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $477.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

