MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,446 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.