KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

KFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

