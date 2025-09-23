Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,466 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE PG opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average is $161.03.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

