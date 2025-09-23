Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.