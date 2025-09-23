GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 466 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

