GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after purchasing an additional 231,417 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

