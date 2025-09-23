Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.