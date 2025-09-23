Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.