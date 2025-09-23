Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.0%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $276.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

