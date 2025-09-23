Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.81 and last traded at $121.07, with a volume of 83189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Copa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.36. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Copa by 378.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

