Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.0% of Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.2%

Booking stock opened at $5,457.13 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,030.69 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,564.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,244.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price target (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

