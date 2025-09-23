Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1478477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FSM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Fortuna Mining Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%.The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 96.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Fortuna Mining in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 1,065.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 84,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 73.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 83,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

