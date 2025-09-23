Cordant Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

