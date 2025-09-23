abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.43 and last traded at $134.81, with a volume of 38108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.77.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

