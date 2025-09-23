iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.16 and last traded at $94.24, with a volume of 6396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.37.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

