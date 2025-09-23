Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Up 32.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) rose 32.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,169,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 802% from the average daily volume of 129,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$85.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

