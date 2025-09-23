Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS: DPMLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/17/2025 – Dundee Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/10/2025 – Dundee Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating.

9/4/2025 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

9/4/2025 – Dundee Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

