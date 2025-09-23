Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,009,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

