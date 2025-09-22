ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Erste Group Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $964.54 and last traded at $956.40, with a volume of 217259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $932.15.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

ASML Trading Up 2.4%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $2,888,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in ASML by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $759.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.