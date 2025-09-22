American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.97 and last traded at $115.38, with a volume of 67188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.51.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

