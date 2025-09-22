VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 8035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.36.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 889.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

