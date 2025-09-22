SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 60637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

