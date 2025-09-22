SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 44102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

