Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.58, with a volume of 58395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3,080.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.