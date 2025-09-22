Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.58, with a volume of 58395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3,080.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
About Global X Silver Miners ETF
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
