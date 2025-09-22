Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 2039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.