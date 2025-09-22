Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 29498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,018 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.