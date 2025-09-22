VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.97 and last traded at $93.52, with a volume of 166504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.98.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

