VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 5530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

