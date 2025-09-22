Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 447259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,556.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,813,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,198 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 456,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 396,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 361,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,588.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 346,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,700,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

