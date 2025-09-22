STP 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.18 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, STP has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $163.18 million and $33.18 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00002518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00003487 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 7th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. The official message board for STP is www.awenetwork.ai/blog. The official website for STP is www.awenetwork.ai.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.07913386 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $32,084,568.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

