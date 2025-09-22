Chris Bulman Inc Invests $216,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $309.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.