Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $2,491,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $376.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.05. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

