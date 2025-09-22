Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 37,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $216.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day moving average of $228.78. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

