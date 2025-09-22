Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Group 1 Automotive stock on August 4th.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $455.80. 32,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.38 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Advent International L.P. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 235,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,499,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 173,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,307,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $70,561,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

