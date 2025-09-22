Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boise Cascade stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

NYSE:BCC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 71,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $149,634.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,841.99. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,453.10. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $409,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 93.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

