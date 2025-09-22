Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Guidewire Software stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $243.32. 58,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,221. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 304.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 148.1% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 158,958 shares in the company, valued at $38,606,129.46. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,350,349.46. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,330 shares of company stock valued at $23,607,754. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

