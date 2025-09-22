Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Textron stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Textron alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Textron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.26. 204,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Textron by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXT

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.