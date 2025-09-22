Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

