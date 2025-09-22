Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.13. 685,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,581. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $273,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,541,919.96. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,024 shares of company stock valued at $76,664,934 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,702,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 36.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,117,000 after purchasing an additional 778,301 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

