Rep. Lisa C. McClain Unloads Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.64. 1,901,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.