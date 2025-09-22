Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%
GE opened at $301.62 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $303.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
