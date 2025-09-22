Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Morningstar stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.83. 62,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,043. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average is $285.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.86 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,859,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,373,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,219,387.50. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Morningstar by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

