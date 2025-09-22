Friday Financial Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Friday Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Friday Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VOT opened at $292.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

