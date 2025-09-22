BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

