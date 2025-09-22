American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $39,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $238.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

